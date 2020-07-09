Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $546.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $578.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $777.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after purchasing an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $80,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 4,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

