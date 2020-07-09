Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.99 Million

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $169.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.50 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $151.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $696.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.44 million to $718.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $816.72 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $875.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,833. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $248.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,878,029.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,557 shares of company stock worth $36,369,644. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.