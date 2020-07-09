Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NHI traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 18,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

