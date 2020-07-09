Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Brokerages forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $2.70 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $870,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $72.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,372. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

