Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Universal Forest Products posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Universal Forest Products stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,806. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

