Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce sales of $337.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 50,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,482. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,227,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

