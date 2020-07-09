Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE AFG traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,651. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

