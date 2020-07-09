Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.27 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $449.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.50 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $457.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the period. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,344. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.