Zacks: Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to post sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.48 million to $95.28 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $135.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $305.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.83 million to $309.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $237.10 million, with estimates ranging from $231.33 million to $242.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.95. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSI Compressco stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

