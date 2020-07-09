Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.71 Million

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $350.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $371.30 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $360.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of CFR traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.12. 18,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

