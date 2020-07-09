Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $775.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $805.40 million. Landstar System posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,683. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Landstar System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

