Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $22.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.25 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $76.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.31 billion to $78.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.78 billion to $82.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

LOW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,237. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

