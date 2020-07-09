Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 6,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,704. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.