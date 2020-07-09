Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $47.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.75 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $41.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $216.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.46 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.92 million, with estimates ranging from $225.31 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

RDUS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,067. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

