Zacks: Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post $0.69 EPS

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Taubman Centers reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 973,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

