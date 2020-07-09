Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $898.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $905.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.50 million. Autodesk reported sales of $796.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.72. 930,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,487. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $248.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $5,501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

