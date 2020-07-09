Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 4,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,087. The stock has a market cap of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.