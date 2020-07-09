Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.27. 296,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

