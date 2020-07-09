Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 939,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

