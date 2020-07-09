Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.93. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LNN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $91.68. 2,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 88.28%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

