Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 563,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

