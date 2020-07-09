Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $131.21. 563,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,321. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

