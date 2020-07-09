Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.93. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thor Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 34,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,212. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

