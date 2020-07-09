Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.59). Wyndham Destinations reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.95. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

