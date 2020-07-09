ZB Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.40 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ZB Token has a market cap of $103.39 million and $8.40 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04915792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

