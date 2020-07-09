Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) received a $60.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZYME. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 867,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.