$0.06 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,166,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

