-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.07). KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 715,356 shares in the last quarter.

KAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 846,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

