$0.11 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Cognex posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 455,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. 14,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,941. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

