-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

BREW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

