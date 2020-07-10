$0.42 EPS Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Materion by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.21. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

