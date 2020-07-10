$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.93. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

ALB stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,337. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

