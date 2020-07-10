$116.43 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $116.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.23 million. Gentherm posted sales of $243.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $770.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $795.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $903.84 million, with estimates ranging from $844.80 million to $953.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

THRM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. 2,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,601,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

