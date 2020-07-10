1,405 Shares in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the period.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.