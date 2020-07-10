15,437 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.23% of Invesco Global Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of PIO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

