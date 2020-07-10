2,563 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.12. 45,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,159. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

