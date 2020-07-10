$28.78 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $28.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $30.46 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $111.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.65 billion to $113.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.80 billion to $115.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $91.38. 18,475,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

