-$4.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.79) and the highest is ($1.80). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 272.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.81) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,591,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.