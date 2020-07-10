5,287 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,510.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,358.65. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.