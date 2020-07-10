579 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

VV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. 11,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,505. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

