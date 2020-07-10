688 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $409.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.24.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,286 shares of company stock valued at $90,984,177. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

