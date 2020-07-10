77,205 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 10,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

