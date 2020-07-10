793 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.24. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,935. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34.

