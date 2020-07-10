$796.81 Million in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $796.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $904.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.90 million. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.27. 585,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

