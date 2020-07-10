88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of 88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 22,725,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

