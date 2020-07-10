AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

