AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 257.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.67. 153,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,751. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

