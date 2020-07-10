Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 112,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,380 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 12,284,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,338,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.