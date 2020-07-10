Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 621 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.20. 1,771,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

