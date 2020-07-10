Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 6,251 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

MMC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 367,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

